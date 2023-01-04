Left Menu

Shop in Kerala vandalised after owner praises film about Sabarimala pilgrimage

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 04-01-2023 13:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 13:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Some unknown persons have vandalised a local shop of a CPI(M) functionary here as they were allegedly enraged over social media posts he had put up praising a newly-released movie revolving around Lord Ayyappa, police said.

The light and sound service shop, owned by C Pragilesh, in Kerala's Malappuram district was found destroyed on the night of January 1, police added.

Several newly-made boards and decorative lamps kept near the shop were damaged in the attack, they said.

A local leader of the ruling CPI(M), Pragilesh charged that some persons had threatened via social media to attack the shop after he praised the film 'Malikappuram'.

With actor Unni Mukundan in the lead role, the film narrates the story of a little village girl who has a strong desire to visit Sabarimala and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

''There were some debates on social media recently after I put up some posts praising the movie. Following that, some of the social media users threatened to attack me and my shop,'' Pragilesh said.

Perumbadappu police said a case was registered on Tuesday for property destruction under Indian Penal Code Sections 427 and 435 and investigation is going on with regard to the charges raised by the owner.

