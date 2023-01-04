Left Menu

Emily Ratajkowski says men can't handle strong women

Emily Ratajkowski is done dating men who "don't know how to handle" strong women. Emily in her Tuesday podcast said that she "hate[s]" going out with "men in particular" who "truly think they want" an independent partner.

Emily Ratajkowski (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Emily Ratajkowski has made it clear that she doesn't want to date men who "don't know how to handle" strong women. According to Page Six, Emily in her Tuesday podcast said that she "hate[s]" going out with "men in particular" who "truly think they want" an independent partner.

This comes right after Page Six reported that Emily and her last "fling" Pete Davidson have ended things. "They slowly get emasculated, and they don't know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down," Emily said in the podcast.

According to Page Six, Pete and Emily were first linked in November, two months after Emily split with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. They were then spotted together enjoying a Knicks game later that month.

Later, as per Page Six, Pete was photographed with his 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Chase Sui Wonders, while Emily was snapped with artist Jack Greer. And the media house recently revealed that they have learnt from their sources that the former couple has gone their separate ways.

"Their fling has moved into the friend zone," a source told Page Six, adding that that's "fine with both of them." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

