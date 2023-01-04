Lakha Khan, Chazz ft The Princely States to perform at Amarrass Nights

The first chapter of Amarrass Nights in 2023 will feature sarangi maestro Lakha Khan and multi-instrumentalist Chazz live with the quartet The Princely States.

According to the organisers, the musical event will be held at 6.30 pm on Saturday at the Sunder Nursery here.

Khan, a renowned sarangi player and vocalist, is one of the foremost exponents of Rajasthan's Manganiyar tradition. Also a Padma Shri recipient, the veteran musician is perhaps the greatest exponent of the 27-string Sindhi sarangi. Khan's music straddles both the classical and folk domains, with a vast songbook that incorporates Hindu bhajans, Sufi kalaams, popular Hindi tunes, and the ancient stories and oral histories of the region. He sings in over six languages including Hindi, Marwari, Sindhi, Punjabi and Multani.

Chaitanya Bhalla, better known by his stage name Chazz, is a Delhi-based music producer endorsed by Gibson Guitars and Ernie Ball Strings. An alumnus of California's Musicians Institute, he has been a regular performer at international music festivals such as Glastonbury and Womad Festival, among others.

Joining him on stage, playing as The Princely States, will be Tony Guinard on electric bass, Nikhil Vasudevan on drums, Aman Gupta on trumpet and Guy Velvet on vocals and harmonica. Organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009, Amarrass Nights is a platform that aims to promote and nurture folk artistes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)