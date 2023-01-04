Left Menu

Lakha Khan, Chazz ft The Princely States to perform at Amarrass Nights

He sings in over six languages including Hindi, Marwari, Sindhi, Punjabi and Multani.Chaitanya Bhalla, better known by his stage name Chazz, is a Delhi-based music producer endorsed by Gibson Guitars and Ernie Ball Strings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 15:25 IST
Lakha Khan, Chazz ft The Princely States to perform at Amarrass Nights
  • Country:
  • India

The first chapter of Amarrass Nights in 2023 will feature sarangi maestro Lakha Khan and multi-instrumentalist Chazz live with the quartet The Princely States.

According to the organisers, the musical event will be held at 6.30 pm on Saturday at the Sunder Nursery here.

Khan, a renowned sarangi player and vocalist, is one of the foremost exponents of Rajasthan's Manganiyar tradition. Also a Padma Shri recipient, the veteran musician is perhaps the greatest exponent of the 27-string Sindhi sarangi. Khan's music straddles both the classical and folk domains, with a vast songbook that incorporates Hindu bhajans, Sufi kalaams, popular Hindi tunes, and the ancient stories and oral histories of the region. He sings in over six languages including Hindi, Marwari, Sindhi, Punjabi and Multani.

Chaitanya Bhalla, better known by his stage name Chazz, is a Delhi-based music producer endorsed by Gibson Guitars and Ernie Ball Strings. An alumnus of California's Musicians Institute, he has been a regular performer at international music festivals such as Glastonbury and Womad Festival, among others.

Joining him on stage, playing as The Princely States, will be Tony Guinard on electric bass, Nikhil Vasudevan on drums, Aman Gupta on trumpet and Guy Velvet on vocals and harmonica. Organised by Gurgaon-based label Amarrass Records and Amarrass Society for Performing Arts at iconic locations across Delhi since 2009, Amarrass Nights is a platform that aims to promote and nurture folk artistes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023