Kanjhawala accident: CCTV footage shows victim's friend returning home at 2.30 am on fateful night

The friend of the woman who was killed after being dragged by a car was seen returning home around 2.30 am, about 45 minutes after they left the hotel where they attended a New Year party, according to CCTV footage recovered by police.

The victim's friend, wearing a red sweat shirt with a hoodie, was seen anxiously kicking her house door and pacing up and down, the footage showed. The footage showed the victim leaving the hotel around 1.45 am after a New Year party. After scanning footage from multiple CCTV cameras, police ascertained that the victim's friend was riding pillion on her scooty and fled after the accident. She was traced by the police and her statement was recorded on Tuesday.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala where her body was found.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other charges. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

The friend had earlier claimed that no music was playing in the car that hit both the women and the driver was aware that the victim was being dragged under the wheels but kept moving back and forth despite her cries.

Recalling the fateful night, Anjali Singh's friend had said they had gone to meet some friends at a hotel on New Year and alleged that despite being 'drunk', the victim wanted to ride the scooter after the party.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal cautioned against victim shaming and demanded a probe into the friend's claims.

With the emergence of the eyewitness, police said that her account will be important evidence in getting the accused punished and more CCTV footage has been recovered that could help establish the sequence of events on Sunday night.

