I was almost on the verge of depression after 'War': Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan has revealed that he was close to falling into ''depression'' after working hard on his physique for his 2019 action-thriller ''War''. The 48-year-old actor, known for his fit physique, said during the making of the Siddharth Aanand-directed film he thought he went into ''adrenaline fatigue''.

''I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing 'War'. I wasn't prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. ''I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn't ready. After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue,'' Roshan said in a podcast interview with fitness trainer Kris Gethin.

The actor also shared that he couldn't train for three-four months after completing the movie. "I wasn't feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. So I was completely lost and that's when I knew that I need to make a change in my life," he added.

During the interaction, Gethin recalled training Hrithik in 2013, and said that the actor ''didn't take a day off in seven months''.

''War'', also featuring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, released in October 2019.

