Entertainment News Roundup: 'Look, I’m selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’; Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Look, I'm selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in 'A Man Called Otto'

Hollywood nice guy Tom Hanks is breaking the mold by playing a grump in "A Man Called Otto." His character, Otto Anderson, is a 60-year-old man who plans to end his life following the death of his wife and forced retirement, but instead befriends his lively neighbors and begins viewing life through a positive lens.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, posts first selfie after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. The actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed in Nevada, showing him looking bruised with oxygen tubes in his nose.

Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

The world of motorsport paid tribute to American Ken Block, the professional rally driver whose daring stunts made him an internet sensation, after his death aged 55 in a snowmobile accident. Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday.

Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)