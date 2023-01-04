Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 'Shehzada' dubbing session

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada'.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:45 IST
Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 'Shehzada' dubbing session
Kartik Aaryan in a still from 'Shehzada'. (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Wednesday shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada'. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture which he captioned, 'Kaam Shuru', with music from 'Shehzada' playing in the background.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10.

On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans. The 59-second teaser features the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, in an action sequence. The teaser ends with Kriti winking at Aaryan, to which he reacts with a 'Wow'.

Kartik was recently seen in the romantic-thriller 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, drew rave reviews while Aaryan also earned wholesome praise for his performance. He will be seen next in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, this year.

He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

Maha: Nilgai injured in attack by stray dogs dies

 India
2
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023