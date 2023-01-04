Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal expresses his love for "true legend" Gurdas Maan on his birthday

Actor Vicky Kaushal extended warm greetings to Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan on his birthday.

ANI | Updated: 04-01-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 19:59 IST
Vicky Kaushal and Gurdas Maan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As it's legendary singer Gurdas Maan's birthday on Wednesday, actor Vicky Kaushal extended warm greetings to him. Taking to Instagram Story, Vicky wrote, "Twahnu janamdin diyaan bohot bohot mubarakaan Maan Saab. A true legend.

Alongside the sweet wish, he dropped a picture of Gurdaas Maan. Gurdaas Maan shares a great relationship with Vicky and his family. He had even attended Vicky and Katrina's wedding in Rajasthan in December 2021.

Gurdaas Maan has been enthralling audience with his energetic songs for decades now. 'Ki Banu Duniya Da', 'Challa', 'Ishq Di Maari' and 'Boot Polishan' are some of his popular songs. Speaking of Vicky's work front, he was recently seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera', which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. In the upcoming months, he will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

He also has Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film in his kitty. In this particular movie, he will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

