Akshay Kumar calls on UP CM Yogi Adityanath, discusses film city project

Actor Akshay Kumar called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday. The actor discussed the much-anticipated Film City project in Uttar Pradesh during his meeting with the CM, who is currently in Mumbai on a two-day visit, at the Taj Hotel.

He also discussed his most recent movie, 'Ramsetu,' urging the CM to watch it. During the meeting, which spanned 35 minutes, Kumar informed the UP CM that there is a great deal of excitement in the Indian film industry around the Film City project. Many big production houses, producers, directors and actors are waiting for the film city in UP to be up and running, the actor is learnt to have told CM Adityanath.

He said the development of a world class Film and Infotainment City in UP will provide a new option to those in the movie business to plan their projects. Akshay also discussed with the UP CM about the research and preparations that went into the finalising of the script of 'Ramsetu', as he reiterated that Adityanath should watch his film only once.

CM Yogi said cinema has a big role in raising public awareness and filmmakers should give importance to issues of social and national importance while selecting subjects. He said the film city in UP will be at par with global standards, adding that a new film policy is also being formulated. He also invited the actor to visit Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

