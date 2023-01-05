Entertainment News Roundup: Jeremy Renner, Marvel's Hawkeye, has surgery after snow plow accident; 'Look, I’m selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in ‘A Man Called Otto’ and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Look, I'm selfish': Tom Hanks gets grumpy in 'A Man Called Otto'

Hollywood nice guy Tom Hanks is breaking the mold by playing a grump in "A Man Called Otto." His character, Otto Anderson, is a 60-year-old man who plans to end his life following the death of his wife and forced retirement, but instead befriends his lively neighbors and begins viewing life through a positive lens.

Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest

Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported on Wednesday, weeks after she was detained for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic for months. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist Alidoosti had supported the protests, including by posting her picture on Instagram in November without the compulsory hijab head covering, and holding up a sign which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the mass protests.

Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

The world of motorsport paid tribute to American Ken Block, the professional rally driver whose daring stunts made him an internet sensation, after his death aged 55 in a snowmobile accident. Block's Hoonigan Racing team confirmed his death in a statement on Instagram on Monday.

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while plowing snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. The actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed in Nevada, showing him looking bruised with oxygen tubes in his nose.

At CES 2023, Sony's 'Gran Turismo' flags new entertainment strategy

When Sony Corp Group teases "Gran Turismo," its long-awaited adrenaline-fueled film adaptation of Sony PlayStation's hit car-racing franchise at the CES 2023 technology trade show this week, it will really be showing off its new identity as a content-driven company. The movie reflects the transformation of the maker of the Walkman and Bravia TVs from a primarily hardware-focused innovator to broad-based entertainment provider. It also represents a significant bridging of the divides between Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony PlayStation and Sony Music, according to a dozen current and former senior executives interviewed by Reuters.

Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" movies, was in critical but stable condition in a Nevada hospital on Monday, a day after suffering a traumatic injury while plowing snow, his publicist and local officials said. Renner was in the intensive care unit following surgery on Monday after he "suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" in the accident, publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement.

