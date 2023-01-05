Left Menu

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pay visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-01-2023 06:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 06:54 IST
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pay visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan here early Wednesday morning.

The couple stayed there for about an hour and had ‘darshan’ of Baba's 'samadhi', besides meditating in a 'kutia' (hut).

They also obliged their fans by giving autographs and posing for photographs with them.

They two then left left for Maa Anandamayi Ashram.

Radhekrishna Pathak, trustee of Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, said they expected the couple to come in the afternoon but the two reached the place early in the morning.

He said Sharma's family has been a follower of Baba Neem Karoli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chief after clash

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentina president seeks to impeach Supreme Court chie...

 Global
3
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data from China at key meeting; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Leading WHO advisers call for 'realistic' COVID data fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023