Bradley Cooper Birthday Special: From 'A Star Is Born' to 'The Hangover', 5 of his must-watch films

As the 9-time Academy Award-winning actor rings in his 48th year, let us take a look at some of the actor's films that you would not regret watching any time, any day.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2023 09:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 09:56 IST
Bradley Cooper in stills from 'A Star Is Born', 'The Hangover', 'American Hustle' and 'Nightmare Alley' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

It's the birthday of Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper. The actor rose to fame since debuting in the 2001 flick 'Wet Hot American Summer'. Ever since, he has had a glorious career spanning over 2 decades now, in which he has acted in a wide variety of films from the action to the comedy genre and so on, charming audiences with his dapper looks and immensely nuanced screen presence. As the 9-time Academy Award-nominated actor rings in his 48th year, he has behind him, a huge repertoire of films that have become commercial successes, with some even garnering classic status among fans. Let us take a look at some of the actor's films that you would enjoy watching any time of any day.

NIGHTMARE ALLEYThis Guillermo Del Torro film which was released in 2021 features Bradley in the role of a manipulative carny. The actor shared a brilliant screen presence with his co-actor Cate Blanchett as well as a host of other talents including David Strathairn, Willem Dafoe and Richard Jenkins in this noir thriller movie. LICORICE PIZZAEven though Bradley doesn't have the lead role, he effortlessly steals the show in the small screen time stipulated to him in this Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed coming-of-age film. In the role of Jon Peters, the ex-boyfriend of legendary singer Barbra Streisand, the 48-year-old actor showed his acting finesse.

THE HANGOVERThe "Who brought this guy?" sequence of the film iconically proves why Bradley is a force in Hollywood to reckon with. Along with co-actors Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis, he created a riot on the silver screen in his role as Phil. He effortlessly proved his worth as a sensation in the American film industry with his stint in this comedy flick. AMERICAN HUSTLEThis 2013 crime-drama film gave Cooper the second of his 9 Oscar nominations. His role as FBI agent Richie DiMaso who goes rogue showcases how versatile he is, effortlessly choosing his roles without falling into a typecast.

A STAR IS BORNThis 2018 musical drama film is easily one of Bradley's most intense and dynamic performances. The film marked his debut as a singer. In fact, his duet with co-star Lady Gaga, 'Shallow', earned him two Grammy Awards as well. In the role of the alcoholic Jack, Bradley's expressions and dedication to the role were truly palpable and moving. (ANI)

