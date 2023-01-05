Man sets woman afire for pressuring him to marry

A 19-year-old woman was set afire by a 21-year-old man when she demanded that he marry her, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the girl died of burns today. The two were residents of Palladam in Tirupur district. She fell in love with the man from the neighbourhood and began pressuring him to tie the knot, so he started avoiding her, said the police. On Wednesday, the two met at a desolate place and she began pestering him to marry. This enraged him so much that he set her ablaze, the police said. She screamed in pain and passersby alerted the police. Later, she was taken to a hospital where she died, the police said adding that the man was also hospitalised with minor burns and was being interrogated, they said.

