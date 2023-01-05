New ray of hope for Hair Loss Patients through non-surgical hair growth treatment

Hair loss has become a significant problem in the current scenario. The pattern of baldness which was seen earlier during the fifth and sixth decades is now commonly seen in youngsters as early in their twenties and sometimes during their teenage also. Changes in lifestyle, pollution, dietary changes, and so many factors are responsible for it.

India's leading dermatologist, Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, is a United States-trained doctor, a pioneer in formulating non-surgical Hair Growth Booster®, which is a five-minute treatment which is easy and can be done in the comfort of your home. Dr Stuti is fondly called the "Hair Growth Queen of India" by her patients for the outstanding results in patients suffering from male & female pattern hair loss, genetic hair loss, and alopecia aereta. She has a solid research background in Hair Sciences and trichology. The best part is the solution is an approved solution and a reasonably good option instead of undergoing painful hair transplant surgery for millions who are suffering from baldness & hair loss issues. For her phenomenal non-surgical hair regrowth results, Dr. Stuti has also received tremendous acclaim through multiple healthcare awards in the medical field of "Hair Sciences for Excellence in Non-Surgical Hair Restoration". With an academic career replete with illustrious feathers in her cap and proud successes under her belt, her academic qualifications include a post-graduation in Dermatology from India alongside four separate international fellowships from top cosmetic surgeons and famous hospitals around the World. 1. Fellowship in Advanced Skin Health Treatments at Dr. Zein Obagi Centre, Los Angeles, USA. 2. Fellowship in Cosmetic Dermatology- Dr. Gold Skin Care Centre, Nashville, United States of America.

3. Fellowship in Dermato-surgery- National Skin Centre, Singapore 4. Fellowship in Lasers- Siriraj Hospital, Bangkok. She also received the "Youngest Dermatologist of India Award" in 2017 by the Indian Leadership Conclave. She returned to India to create a milestone in the realm of hair growth treatments. Her clinics, "The Elements of Aesthetics", are a well-established chain of clinics in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Nagpur. Moreover, her online platform ensures that all people suffering from hair loss can avail of online consultation, and the treatment can be done at the comfort of being at home without travelling anywhere. Having received international acclaim &transforming the lives of numerous patients suffering from the most dreadful hair loss issues across the globe, her popularity has soared across international borders, with patients queuing up from the United States, Canada, Australia, Middle Eastern countries and Asia. Even during the pandemic situation, her online presence has benefitted her ever-expanding clientele worldwide. She continues to be an active researcher working with various top scientists and doctors globally. She has published more than 10 International research papers in top American journals. Trailblazing Successes • Mr Tyler Swiss, a patient once suffering from grade 6 baldness from Texas, USA, was amazed with his hair growth treatment outcomes. He had lost all hope until he met Dr Stuti through an online consultation. He says it was a life-changing experience; he could see significant improvement in hair density and could restore the hairline in 6 months. • A mother and son duo, Mrs Laxmi Kurve and Prashant Kurve, who was suffering from whole body hair loss problem, shared their emotional story on how Dr Stuti successfully treated their condition within 2 months. "Dr Stuti has been our saviour and Goddess in disguise. We are now living an equally dignified life," said Mrs Kurve. https://youtu.be/QAEJmVGb4Rc Many patients for whom hair transplantation surgeries cannot be performed due to advanced baldness are being treated satisfactorily. Cases of hereditary hair loss, very rare genetic conditions, hormonal & PCOD-related hair loss and highly damaged and advanced cases have been successfully treated by her. Technology has been a boon & many such hair loss patients from all parts of the world are being treated by her signature non-surgical hair growth treatment through online consultation. A sneak peek of Dr.Stuti's Instagram @dr.stutikhareshukla shows extraordinary non-surgical hair growth results of patients who trust her explicitly and return to her with friends and family. All patients have such positive stories to share, a quick look at her YouTube & Instagram confirms this fact. She has managed to ensure that her miraculous treatment remains affordable & shows quick results (as soon as 45 days). She has successfully treated over 40,000 cases. Her ever-increasing online clientele from India and abroad is a testimony of her enthusiasm towards her job. She is truly changing the lives of patients suffering from hair loss globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)