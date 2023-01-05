Left Menu

Hansal Mehta to commence filming on series 'Gandhi' later this year

The preparation is going strong in all directions, Mehta said in a statement.The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has revealed he will start shooting for his much-anticipated series ''Gandhi'' in late 2023.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's two books -- ''Gandhi before India'' and ''Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World''.

''I have more exciting stories to tell - particularly the show on Mahatma Gandhi which is going to be a big series & will commence principal photography later 2023. The preparation is going strong in all directions,'' Mehta said in a statement.

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the director-actor duo's third collaboration after ''Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'' and ''Baai''.

Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Mehta's other upcoming projects include the series ''Scoop'' and ''Scam 2003'' and an untitled film with Kareena Kapoor Khan .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

