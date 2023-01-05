Left Menu

Britain scraps plan to sell broadcaster Channel 4

The government said the publisher-broadcaster restriction in Channel 4's remit, whereby independent producers retain the rights to programmes, would be relaxed to give the broadcaster a greater ability to produce and monetise its own content. It said the independent production sector would be consulted on the changes to ensure Channel 4's role in driving investment in the sector was safeguarded.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 17:23 IST
Britain scraps plan to sell broadcaster Channel 4
Michelle Donelan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain on Thursday scrapped plans to sell the publicly-owned Channel 4 broadcaster, with the station instead gaining greater commercial flexibility to help secure its future.

"After reviewing the business case and engaging with the relevant sectors I have decided that Channel 4 should not be sold," Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said in a statement. The sale of Channel 4, which is funded by advertising and receives no public money, was announced by former prime minister Boris Johnson's government in April 2022, triggering criticism from lawmakers across all parties and the broadcasting industry.

The broadcaster was created in the 1980s to deliver a distinctive alternative to the BBC and ITV, and its unique model with no in-house production kick-started Britain's thriving independent production sector. The government said the publisher-broadcaster restriction in Channel 4's remit, whereby independent producers retain the rights to programmes, would be relaxed to give the broadcaster a greater ability to produce and monetise its own content.

It said the independent production sector would be consulted on the changes to ensure Channel 4's role in driving investment in the sector was safeguarded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023