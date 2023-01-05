80th Golden Globe Award 2023:How to watch live streaming

The 80th Golden Globes Award ceremony is near the corner. Nominees for the 80th Golden Globes Have Been Announced on December 12, 2022. The HFPA has announced presenters for the upcoming Golden Globes. The ceremony will be held on January 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael will host the program.

The lineup for the celebrations includes nominees Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Niecy Nash-Betts as well as Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Quentin Tarantino, Tracy Morgan.

The nominees who are expected to appear in the Jan 10 events are Austin Butler for "Elvis" and Daniel Craig for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams and Tony Kushner will represent "The Fabelmans." Director Domee Shi for her film animated "Turning Red," and director Park Chan-wook for "All Quiet on the Western Front" is also expected to come to the event. The list also includes the name, Felix Kammerer and Daniel Brühl. Variety first reported the news.

TV nominees who will be in the room include Kevin Costner for "Yellowstone", Sheryl Lee Ralph for "Abbott Elementary", Julia Garner for both "Ozark" and "Inventing Anna", Niecy Nash for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story", Elizabeth Debicki for "The Crown."

The nominees also include 'Hacks' co-stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and Jenna Ortega for "Wednesday", Kaley Cuoco for "The Flight Attendant", Jessica Chastain for "George & Tammy" and Jeremy Allen White for "The Bear."Andrew Garfield is expected to join them.

After the controversy and a Hollywood boycott knocked the Golden Globes off the air in 2022, the award ceremony is returning to television on Tuesday. Last time NBC did not telecast the Golden Globes Award Ceremony after learning the investigations by LA that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards and HFPA's lack of diversity among its members and unethical conduct.

"The Whale" star Brendan Fraser will not be present in the 80th Golden Globes award ceremony. He is the only nominee who declared publically that he is not going to attend the ceremony as he does not have a good experience with HFPA.

The program will be telecast live on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Beverly Hilton. The evening will include tributes to Ryan Murphy, who will receive the fourth Carol Burnett Award, and Eddie Murphy, who is being honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. The 80th Golden Globe Awards live streaming can also be watched on Lionsgate Play in India, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce in conjunction with the HFPA, with Collins and Dionne Harmon on board as executive producers.

Also Read: 80th Golden Globes: Here's the complete list of nominations