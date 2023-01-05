Prime Video sets Feb 10 premiere for Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Farzi'

Left Menu

Crime thriller series ''Farzi'', which marks the digital debut of actors Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 10, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

Created by Raj and DK, the series also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles Spanning eight episodes, ''Farzi'' is described as a fast-paced, edgy crime thriller, with Raj & DK's trademark humour, stitched around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Raj & DK, who are also behind Prime Video's blockbuster series ''The Family Man'', said they are thrilled to return to the platform with their new show.

“After a massively successful association with Prime Video for 'The Family Man', we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. ''Basically a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After 'The Family Man', we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th,'' the duo said in a joint statement.

The series will stream in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Aparna Purohit, head of Originals, Prime Video India said, ''Farzi'' will redefine the contours of storytelling in the crime thriller genre.

“There couldn’t have been a better start to 2023. Farzi is a rip-roaring show which is rooted in the middle class milieu – its dreams, aspirations and anxieties. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, who will be making their digital debut with us, the show will redefine the contours of storytelling in the crime thriller genre.

''Masterfully crafted by Raj & DK, the series further cements our successful, long-standing collaboration with the maverick duo and features an eclectic choice of talent with pan-India appeal,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

