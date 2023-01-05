Left Menu

Adityanath interacts with Bollywood members, pushes UP as film-making destination

Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting the society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country. Adityanath, who is visiting Mumbai to promote an investor summit to be held in Lucknow next month, said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a film-friendly state and this has been recognised at the National Film Awards and the International Film Festival of India IFFI.Apart from safe environment, the northern state has good connectivity, he said.The chief minister said under his governments film policy, if a web series is filmed in UP, it will be given 50 per cent subsidy.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 23:10 IST
Adityanath interacts with Bollywood members, pushes UP as film-making destination
  • Country:
  • India

Presenting Uttar Pradesh as a film-friendly state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday invited prominent members from the entertainment industry to explore his state as a film-making destination.

Interacting with members of Bollywood here, the chief minister said, ''We have made two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you face and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting the society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country.'' Adityanath, who is visiting Mumbai to promote an investor summit to be held in Lucknow next month, said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a film-friendly state and this has been recognised at the National Film Awards and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Apart from safe environment, the northern state has good connectivity, he said.

The chief minister said under his government's film policy, if a web series is filmed in UP, it will be given 50 per cent subsidy. Likewise, 25 per cent subsidy is given for setting up studios and film labs.

Producer Boney Kapoor, Gorakhpur Lok Sabha MP and actor Ravi Kishen, Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Nirhua, playback singers Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, actor Suniel Shetty, filmmakers Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Madhur Bhandarkar and Rajkumar Santoshi, were among those who were present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023