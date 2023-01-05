FACTBOX-Highlights from Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'

A Spanish-language version of "Spare", the much-awaited memoir of Britain's Prince Harry, went on sale in book stores in Spain on Thursday, days ahead of its official launch date. The book reveals details about Harry's relationship with his father, King Charles, his elder brother, Prince William, and other members of the British royal family that have never previously been published.

As is usual for the royal family, spokespeople for Charles and William have declined to comment. Following are some of the key details outlined in the book:

BRAWL WITH BROTHER Harry says his brother William, now heir to the British throne, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument at his London home over Harry's American wife Meghan. William called Meghan "difficult", "rude" and "abrasive", Harry writes.

He says William grabbed him by the collar and knocked him to the floor, where Harry says he landed on a dog's bowl, cracking it. He says he refused William's challenge to hit back and that his brother later apologised over the incident. CAMILLA

Harry says that he and Prince William had asked their father not to marry Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is now Britain's queen consort. Nonetheless, he writes that both he and William ended up wishing their father a happy marriage and had some sympathy for their relationship. "Despite the fact that Willy and I asked him not to do it, my father went ahead. Despite the bitterness and sadness we felt in closing another loop in the history of our mother, we understood this was irrelevant."

DRESSING AS A NAZI Harry says he was encouraged by Prince William and his wife Kate to go dressed as a Nazi to a fancy dress party in 2005, in what he has described elsewhere as "one of the biggest mistakes of my life". Harry says he visited a costume shop and found several options for the party. He called William and Kate for advice and said they immediately suggested the Nazi uniform.

MAJOR HEWITT RUMOURS Harry dismisses media rumours that he was the result of an affair between Major James Hewitt and his mother Princess Diana and suggestions that his father had often joked about not knowing who Harry's real father was. Harry, now 38, says the idea is absurd, given that his mother did not meet Hewitt until long after he was born.

FIGHT OVER WEDDING VENUES Harry claims the royal household dragged its feet over the date and venue for his wedding with Meghan. He says that when he consulted his brother about the possibility of marrying in Westminster Abbey or St. Paul's Cathedral, William said he could not marry there because they had been venues for the weddings of Charles and Diana and of William and Kate respectively. Instead, William suggested a village chapel near Charles' home at Highgrove House in the Cotswolds, southwest England. Harry and Meghan finally got married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018.

TAKING DRUGS Harry says that when he was 17 he was offered a line of cocaine at someone's house and consumed the drug on several other occasions, although he insists media reports suggesting he was a drug addict were false and that he did not enjoy it.

"It wasn't much fun and it did not make me feel especially happy as it seemed to do to everyone else, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. I was a 17-year-old boy ready to try anything that altered the pre-established order," he writes. Harry also recounts how, as a student at the exclusive Eton College, he used to smoke cannabis in a bathroom at his house while the Thames Valley police served as his bodyguards, patrolling the exterior of the building.

SEEING A CLAIRVOYANT Harry describes meeting a woman with "powers" who said she could feel Princess Diana's spirit. He says the woman was recommended by friends and that, while he had his doubts about her, as soon as he sat down with her "I felt an energy around her".

"Your mother says that you are living the life that she couldn't live, the life she wanted for you," Harry quotes the woman as telling him. But Harry says he was still sceptical and wanted more proof. The woman told him Diana mentioned a Christmas decoration. Harry said it must have been the one his son Archie had tried to fix.

FROZEN PENIS Harry describes how during a trip to the North Pole he suffered from early stages of what appears to be frostbite, including to his penis. He recounts telling his father about his injuries at a dinner on the eve of William´s wedding.

"My father showed interest and sympathized with me when I mentioned that my ears and cheeks had burned due to the cold. I struggled to contain myself to not talk too much and tell him that my penis had also been affected..."

