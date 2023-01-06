Left Menu

Nicole Kidman joins cast of filmmaker Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman has signed on to star in writer-producer Taylor Sheridan's upcoming CIA drama 'Lioness'.

Actor Nicole Kidman (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman has signed on to star in writer-producer Taylor Sheridan's upcoming CIA drama 'Lioness'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the new show is "based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within."

Kidman will be seen playing Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game. Regarding her role as Kaitlyn, The Hollywood Reporter has shared that she must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give, and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on.

Meanwhile, Zoe Saldana will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives. As per Variety, Kidman will also serve as an executive producer along with Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldana, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone, and John Hillcoat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

