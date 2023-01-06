Left Menu

Kanye West's ex-Julia Fox reveals her current relationship status with the rapper

Actor Julia Fox, whom Kanye West briefly dated in 2022, has revealed when she last spoke to the controversial American rapper and music producer and whether she's crossed paths with Kim Kardashian.

Actor Julia Fox, whom Kanye West briefly dated in 2022, has revealed when she last spoke to the controversial American rapper and music producer and whether she's crossed paths with Kim Kardashian. According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, during her guest appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', she told the host, "I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year... and I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."

For those wondering why they didn't speak, she said, "Well, it was a very big room. So I was here, she was there. That was it." Julia pointed out that she and West dated for only about a month. "We were literally together for like a minute. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything," she said.

As per E! News, the actor has previously recalled in an interview that she met Kanye in Miami on New Year's Eve at the start of 2022. They formed an "instant connection," with the internet following their lavish date nights and matching outfits. But in February, news broke that the duo had split.

As for Kim, she was married to Kanye for almost seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The pair--who share four kids together--finalized their divorce in November 2022. (ANI)

