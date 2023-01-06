Business Mogul Purushottam Agarwal's biography launched & unveiled by MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, the Times of India released the book

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6: ''Purushottam Agrawal'', also known as ''Coal King'' across Nations, is an exemplary symbol of hard work and honesty, who wrote down his own fate. His capital name, ''Agarwal Group,'' has a breadth of multiple startups ruling every business territory. This tycoon always preferred to use a scalpel over a cleaver when carving his path to success & business establishments. Building from scratch, a journey full of challenges, low-highs, and hidden directories to life pitstops, his biography is a gateway through deep insights & backstage life of Purushottam Agarwal. Introducing MALANG, a book for every generation that wants to be an achiever facing hardship with dignity & fearless attitude.

Mr Purushottam Agrawal, born in 1969, has been an eminent personality who has hoisted India's flag across World. The biography of this Coal King was launched on Saturday evening under the name ''MALANG''. Parliament Member, Sudhanshu Trivedi also graced the occasion with this presence as a Chief Guest.

Mr. Purushottam Agarwal totally swings by the quote: ''Behind every successful man is a woman.'' Due to financial constraints during his growing years in Kolkata, his family was chastised, forcing him to drop out of school in grade four. He began taking on small-scale jobs and picking up every opportunity to support his family. His go-to tools were honesty and ceaseless passion. His tenacity was rewarded with great results, and the Agarwal Group was established. Mr. Purushottam Agarwal dominates every sector, from real estate to the coal industry, from entertainment to the education arena, in India and abroad. He is known as the ''Coal King'' even in South Asia. His wife, Mrs. Sushila Devi Agarwal, who meticulously documented every struggle and every razor-thin line between success and failure, jotted down the journey and delivered us the book Malang. The author's aim is that today's young generation should read it and not be afraid of the ups and downs in their lives, but face them honestly and intelligently.

Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi addressed, ''I should consider myself lucky to have been a part of the release of ''Malang''. Malang is the story of a man who started working at the age of 8 to support his family, became a clerk in a transport line at the age of 11, became the Tarzan of Transport by the age of 17, and entered the coal business at the age of 19. I entered the room and measured 40 to 50 national highways. He went into the shipping business for 45 years, bringing pearls out of the seas around the world, was called a trendsetter in real estate, and went into education, establishing Agrawal School and Chamelidevi Schools. I believe that if today's youth follow his path after reading Malang, then they will never fail in life''. ''Malang'' is the mantra of success for today's youth.

