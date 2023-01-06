Left Menu

Nicole Kidman joins cast of Taylor Sheridan's 'Lioness' series

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-01-2023 11:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 11:39 IST
Nicole Kidman Image Credit: Flickr
Hollywood star Nicole Kidman is the latest actor to come on board ''Taylor Sheridan's upcoming series ''Lioness''.

The actor will feature alongside Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira in the CIA drama show, which has been set up at streamer Paramount+, according to entertainment news website The Hollywood Reporter.

''Lioness'' is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA's Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organisation from within.

Saldana will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

Kidman has been cast in the role of Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA's senior supervisor who has had a long career of playing the politics game.

''She must juggle the trappings of being a woman in the high-ranking intelligence community, a wife who longs for the attention she herself can't even give and a mentor to someone veering suspiciously close to the same rocky road she's found herself on,'' the official description of the character read.

''Lioness'' will also feature Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

Sheridan is the creator and also serves as executive producer along with Kidman, David C. Glasser, Saldana, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

