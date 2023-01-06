An all-encompassing self-love campaign to make you love yourself for who you are

Indian lingerie brand, has announced their self-love campaign, #IMeMyself to break the taboo by representing real women from the real world. The main aim of this campaign is to encourage women to embrace their one-of-a-kind beauty and accept themselves for who they are.

It's no secret that most of us have experienced insecurity at some point in our lives due to conventional beauty standards. This lack of self-love robs women of their happiness and peace of mind. By launching their powerful initiative, Shyaway.com hopes that women will break free from all that limits them and embrace each aspect of their true selves. The Indian lingerie company has enlisted the assistance of body-positive models from all walks of life to star in their latest campaign, which encourages women to accept themselves. From stretch marks to cellulite, these beautiful ladies proudly race themselves in the hopes that others will be inspired to do the same.

Commenting on the campaign, the founder, Gopinathan Ramachandran, says, ''#IMeMyself is more than a hashtag for us; it's a movement that we believe in wholeheartedly. It was made by women, of women, and for women. This is our way of giving back to all the beautiful women out there who have constantly been judged and ridiculed for not conforming to society's unrealistic standards of beauty. We hope that through this campaign we can help every woman feel beautiful and confident in her own skin.''

