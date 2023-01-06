Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Shehzada' trailer to be launched on January 12 in 3 cities

After building high anticipation with the first look teaser of the much-awaited film of the year, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' is set to welcome 2023 with the splendid trailer of the film. The trailer will be launched on a grand scale for three days in 3 cities in India.

Following the launch of the trailer on January 12 in Mumbai, the Shehzada Kartik along with Kriti will celebrate Lohri on January 13 in Jalandhar, Punjab. Not only this, but the duo will also celebrate the festival of kites Makar Sankranti in the Rann of Kutch, the white desert of India on January 14.

Makers of 'Shehzada' shared the detail, "With so much love pouring in from the audiences from all over India; we had to make the trailer launch a larger than life celebration. The entire team is more excited than the audience to finally show their hardwork. This unique 3 day celebration is a way of thanking our audience for the constant love & support." Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10. Kartik on Wednesday shared a glimpse from the dubbing session of his upcoming masala entertainer.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a picture which he captioned, 'Kaam Shuru', with music from 'Shehzada' playing in the background. On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 59-second teaser features the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, in an action sequence. The teaser ends with Kriti winking at Aaryan, to which he reacts with a 'Wow'. Kartik was recently seen in the romantic thriller 'Freddy' opposite Alaya F. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, drew rave reviews while Aaryan also earned wholesome praise for his performance.

He will be seen next in a romantic musical, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', alongside Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, this year. He also has Kabir Khan's next untitled film and Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India' in his kitty. Kriti, on the other hand, will be seen in the Pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has an action thriller 'Ganpath- Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff. (ANI)

