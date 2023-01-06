Soccer-Former Italy striker Vialli dies aged 58 - ANSA
Former Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli has died from cancer at the age of 58, Italian news agency ANSA said on Friday.
Vialli, who enjoyed a stellar career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea and earned 59 caps for Italy, was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017. He was given the all-clear a year later only for the illness to return.
