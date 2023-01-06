Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal wishes sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif on her birthday

Actor Vicky Kaushal wished his wife Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday on Friday.

Actor Vicky Kaushal wished his wife Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday on Friday. Taking to Instagram, Vicky addressing her as 'Isy' wrote, "Happy Happy Isy! Wishing you a year full of love, laughter and good health."

From New year celebrations to vacations, Isabelle is often seen hanging out with her sister and Vicky. Isabelle made her acting debut in Bollywood in Stanley D Costa's directorial 'Time To Dance'. She was also seen in 'Kwatha'.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film is touted to be a quirky murder mystery and streaming exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16, 2022. Vicky will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Katrina, on the other hand, was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.

Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

