Mehrauli murder: Delhi court extends Poonawala's judicial custody by 4 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, by four days.

Poonawala was produced before the court through video conference.

''I am giving four days judicial custody. Accused will be produced before me physically on January 10,'' Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said.

Earlier on December 23, a court had remanded Poonawala in judicial custody for 14 days.

