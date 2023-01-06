Left Menu

"I'm thrilled.." Abhishek Banerjee excited for upcoming film 'Stree 2'

Abhishek Banerjee is all set to carry forward the character Janardan (Bhediya) in his upcoming movie 'Stree 2'. Abhishek Banerjee shared his excitement about the film.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 17:18 IST
Abhishek Banerjee (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Abhishek Banerjee, who enjoyed a thriving end of the year with him getting accolades for his character Janardan (Bhediya) is ready to carry forward the character's journey in 'Stree 2'. Abhishek Banerjee's Janna was first introduced in 'Stree' in 2018, was built further in 'Bhediya', and will now be continued in 'Stree 2' as a part of a multiverse.

Abhishek has seen a rise in his career post the success of 'Stree' has done justice to Janna's character and is creating a legacy nobody has ever witnessed before. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles 'Stree' was declared a blockbuster hit.

Expressing his excitement for his upcoming projects and the year as well, he said "2023 is here!!! And I am very thrilled to kickstart this year, but looking back at the work I did last year- I was very nervous about JD aka Jana as it had to be similar yet difficult from Stree. But thankfully it was received well by the audience. Now the journey of Stree 2 will be super exciting.. recently I wrapped up Apurva and now I am gearing up for the release Rana Naidu. I'm thrilled to see how people will react to some very extreme characters. The playground is going to get bigger and better this year... so I am looking forward to it". Abhishek's character Janaradhan was immensely loved by the audience. Many touted him as the show stealer and were completely impressed by his comic timing in the film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen 'Dream Girl 2'. Abhishek will be seen sharing screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav in 'Apurva'. He also has 'Rana Naidu' amongst many others in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

