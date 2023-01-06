Entertainment News Roundup: Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest; Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Iran frees actress Alidoosti, jailed over anti-government unrest

Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported on Wednesday, weeks after she was detained for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic for months. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award in 2017, the pro-reform artist Alidoosti had supported the protests, including by posting her picture on Instagram in November without the compulsory hijab head covering, and holding up a sign which read "Woman, Life, Freedom" in Kurdish, a popular slogan in the mass protests.

Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals

Britain's Prince Harry says his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's American wife, Meghan, in his much-awaited memoir, which went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday. In his book "Spare" , Harry also discloses how the brothers, the sons of King Charles, had begged their father not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and that he had taken cocaine as a teenager.

At CES 2023, Sony's 'Gran Turismo' flags new entertainment strategy

When Sony Corp Group teases "Gran Turismo," its long-awaited adrenaline-fueled film adaptation of Sony PlayStation's hit car-racing franchise at the CES 2023 technology trade show this week, it will really be showing off its new identity as a content-driven company. The movie reflects the transformation of the maker of the Walkman and Bravia TVs from a primarily hardware-focused innovator to broad-based entertainment provider. It also represents a significant bridging of the divides between Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony PlayStation and Sony Music, according to a dozen current and former senior executives interviewed by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)