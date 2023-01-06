Cricket-New Zealand, Pakistan share honours as second test ends in draw

The two-test series between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a winless stalemate after the drawn second test at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday. Chasing 319 for victory on a dramatic final day, Pakistan reached 304-9 when bad light stopped.

Sarfaraz Ahmed topscored for the hosts with a counter-attacking 118, while spinner Michael Bracewell was pick of the New Zealand bowlers, claiming 4-75. The opening test, also played in Karachi, ended in a draw as well.

