Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand, Pakistan share honours as second test ends in draw

The two-test series between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a winless stalemate after the drawn second test at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday. The opening test, also played in Karachi, ended in a draw as well.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 18:39 IST
Cricket-New Zealand, Pakistan share honours as second test ends in draw

The two-test series between New Zealand and Pakistan ended in a winless stalemate after the drawn second test at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday. Chasing 319 for victory on a dramatic final day, Pakistan reached 304-9 when bad light stopped.

Sarfaraz Ahmed topscored for the hosts with a counter-attacking 118, while spinner Michael Bracewell was pick of the New Zealand bowlers, claiming 4-75. The opening test, also played in Karachi, ended in a draw as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
2
Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

Hubble sheds new light on mystery of ghost light among galaxies

 Global
3
Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

Woo-hoo! NASA's Perseverance rover places fourth sample tube on Mars

 Global
4
The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

The Importance of Chain Link in Bitcoin

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023