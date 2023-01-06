Left Menu

Families need to invest in health of women for a progressive nation: Vidya Balan

Actor Vidya Balan has said families need to invest in the health of women for a progressive and successful nation.The Padma Shri awardee also called upon every woman to acknowledge her body.

Actor Vidya Balan has said families need to invest in the health of women for a progressive and successful nation.

The Padma Shri awardee also called upon every woman to acknowledge her body.

''We keep talking about women's health, but the onus does not lie just with her. If we want to be a progressive and successful nation, we must invest in the health of women,'' she said.

The 44-year-old actor, who has essayed various roles in more than 40 movies, was speaking at the 65th All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in Kolkata on Thursday.

''A woman derives such a large part of her identity from her body. Yet we don't want to acknowledge the body, we don't want to acknowledge its desire and needs. We don't take adequate care of it. Every woman must acknowledge every part of her body and nurture it,'' the National Award-winning actor said.

Balan said there has been a lot of change in society with education and awareness, ''but still we have a long way to go''.

''A small step will go a long way. When a woman visits a gynaecologist, may be, she should insist her father, partner or son to come along,'' she said.

The more people see, the more they move forward and attitudes change, the actor added.

Balan, who visited the famous Kalighat temple, said she also savoured the popular sweets of Kolkata.

