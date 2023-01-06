Left Menu

Aparna Sen receives lifetime achievement award at Jaipur Film Fest

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor-director Aparna Sen was on Friday honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the opening ceremony of the 15th edition of the Jaipur International Film Festival.

After receiving the honour, Sen said the Lifetime Achievement Award is not the end road of her journey as a creative person.

Grammy award winner Ricky Kej, film script writer Kamlesh Pandey, screenplay writer-film producer Haider Hale and others were present at the opening ceremony. More than two hundred producers, directors and script writers attended the event.

282 films from 63 countries will be screened from Saturday, founder director Hanu Roj said.

