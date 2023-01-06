Mehrauli murder: Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 4 days, says no money to buy warm clothes

A court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, by four days. Poonawala was produced before the court through video conference. ''I am giving four days judicial custody. Accused will be produced before me physically on January 10,'' Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said. Meanwhile, Poonawala’s advocate MS Khan moved an application for the release of his debit and credit cards, which were earlier seized by the police.

Khan said Poonawala was facing a harsh winter inside the prison without adequate clothes to wear.

As Poonawala’s family has broken all ties with him, he was in urgent need of money for purchasing warm clothes, Khan said.

''That the accused had some funds in his bank accounts and the debit card/credit cards of the accused is lying with the police officials,'' said the application seeking the release of the cards to Khan.

The application is likely to be heard on January 10.

Earlier on December 23, a court had extended Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days. Poonawala allegedly sawed the body of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

