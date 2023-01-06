55-year-old restaurateur dies during workout at Indore gym

A 55-year-old restaurateur collapsed and died while working out in a gymnasium in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police and family sources said on Friday.

The incident, which took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar on Thursday, was captured by CCTV cameras and its video has gone viral on social media.

Pradeep Raghuvanshi, who ran a restaurant business, felt uncomfortable during his workout and collapsed within seconds, family sources said.

A footage of the incident, which has surfaced on social media, shows Raghuvanshi collapsing suddenly while taking off his jacket and walking inside the health club. He was also seen trying to hold on to an equipment for support.

Raghuvanshi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the sources said.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar confirmed Raghuvanshi’s death at the fitness facility, but said his family has not made any formal communication to the police.

''Raghuvanshi fell unconscious after a 10-minute warm-up on Thursday,'' a trainer at the gym said.

Photographs and videos posted by the restaurateur on social media show he was passionate about fitness and used to lift weights while exercising in the gym besides running and cycling.

The deceased's family friend and a member of the city's Mayor's Council (MIC), Rajendra Rathore, said the former had developed a heart problem around 15 years ago and a stent was inserted into one of his arteries at a hospital in Delhi.

Neeraj Yagnik, another friend of Raghuvanshi and a fitness expert, said, ''Raghuvanshi was fit and very conscious about his health. Like my other elderly acquaintances, I had advised him to focus on doing exercises with light weights rather than lifting heavy weights during his workouts.'' Cardiologist Dr Anil Bharani said people suffering from heart diseases should not perform exercises that involve lifting heavy weights, excessive thrust and holding their breath.

On November 11, popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, 46, died after suffering a suspected heart attack while working out at a gym in Mumbai.

