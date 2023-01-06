Left Menu

Eleven-day Bargarh Dhanu Jatra festival concludes in Odisha

The 11-day-long Baragrh Dhanu Jatra, which is believed to be the largest open-air theatre in the world, concluded on Friday.The central theme of the Dhanu Yatra, which began on December 27 last year, has been borrowed from the mythology of Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay.During the festival, the entire Bargarh town was transformed into a very big stage for 11 days.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 06-01-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 23:00 IST
Eleven-day Bargarh Dhanu Jatra festival concludes in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

The 11-day-long Baragrh Dhanu Jatra, which is believed to be the largest open-air theatre in the world, concluded on Friday.

The central theme of the Dhanu Yatra, which began on December 27 last year, has been borrowed from the mythology of 'Krishna Leela' and 'Mathura Vijay’.

During the festival, the entire Bargarh town was transformed into a very big stage for 11 days. While Bargarh becomes Mathura, the Jeera river of Bargarh turns to be the Yamuna while Amapali, which is located across the river, transforms into Gopapura.

The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the exploits of Lord Krishna are enacted in 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapura.

The festival concluded with the death of demon king Kansa and the coronation of Ugrasen.

“This festival came into existence in 1947-48 to celebrate the Indian Independence. While the rule of Kansa symbolises the oppressive rule of the British, the coronation of Ugrasen marks the beginning of democracy,” said Rabi Narayan Panda on behalf of the Bargarh Dhanu Jatra organisers.

As the festival was organised after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the western Odisha town of Bargarh witnessed a larger crowd than usual this time.

The police made adequate arrangements to ensure safety and security of the visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023