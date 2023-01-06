Eleven-day Bargarh Dhanu Jatra festival concludes in Odisha

The 11-day-long Baragrh Dhanu Jatra, which is believed to be the largest open-air theatre in the world, concluded on Friday.

The central theme of the Dhanu Yatra, which began on December 27 last year, has been borrowed from the mythology of 'Krishna Leela' and 'Mathura Vijay’.

During the festival, the entire Bargarh town was transformed into a very big stage for 11 days. While Bargarh becomes Mathura, the Jeera river of Bargarh turns to be the Yamuna while Amapali, which is located across the river, transforms into Gopapura.

The tyrannical rule of Kansa, his death and the exploits of Lord Krishna are enacted in 14 main places in Mathura and Gopapura.

The festival concluded with the death of demon king Kansa and the coronation of Ugrasen.

“This festival came into existence in 1947-48 to celebrate the Indian Independence. While the rule of Kansa symbolises the oppressive rule of the British, the coronation of Ugrasen marks the beginning of democracy,” said Rabi Narayan Panda on behalf of the Bargarh Dhanu Jatra organisers.

As the festival was organised after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the western Odisha town of Bargarh witnessed a larger crowd than usual this time.

The police made adequate arrangements to ensure safety and security of the visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)