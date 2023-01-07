Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals; Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' gets 6.5 years for fraud scheme

Left Menu

In his book "Spare", Harry also discloses how the brothers, the sons of King Charles, had begged their father not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and that he had taken cocaine as a teenager. Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' gets 6.5 years for fraud scheme Reality TV star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing scam that bilked elderly victims of tens of millions of dollars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2023 02:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 02:26 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Prince Harry's memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals

Britain's Prince Harry says his older brother and heir to the throne Prince William knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over Harry's American wife, Meghan, in his much-awaited memoir, which went on sale days early in Spain on Thursday. In his book "Spare" , Harry also discloses how the brothers, the sons of King Charles, had begged their father not to marry his second wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, and that he had taken cocaine as a teenager.

Jen Shah of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' gets 6.5 years for fraud scheme

Reality TV star Jen Shah was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to running a nationwide telemarketing scam that bilked elderly victims of tens of millions of dollars. Shah, who projected a glamorous lifestyle on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud conspiracy and admitted to luring thousands of elderly victims into draining their bank accounts and maxing out their credit cards to buy nonexistent "business services."

(With inputs from agencies.)

