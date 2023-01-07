Left Menu

Tom Hanks shares thoughts on nepotism debate, says "this is a family business"

Veteran American actor Tom Hanks recently waded into the ongoing controversy over nepotism in Hollywood and weighed in his thoughts on the subject.

Veteran American actor Tom Hanks recently waded into the ongoing controversy over nepotism in Hollywood and weighed in his thoughts on the subject. According to Variety, an American media company, while talking to The Sun about his family of actors said, "Look, this is a family business... This is what we've been doing forever. It's what all of our kids grew up in."

Stating that it's no different from a plumbing supply business, he continued, "If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year," reported Variety. "The thing that doesn't change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not... That's the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end. Doesn't matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience," added the actor.

As per Variety, Hanks is married to actor Rita Wilson, and they have two children: Rapper and actor Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks, who pops up in Tom's new movie 'A Man Called Otto'. His son from a previous marriage is Colin Hanks, whose most recent acting roles included 'The Offer' and 'A Friend of the Family'. (ANI)

