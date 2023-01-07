Left Menu

Prince Harry recalls losing virginity to an older woman behind a pub

Prince Harry, whose explosive memoir 'Spare' is set to release on January 10, in it, has claimed that he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, to an older woman who treated him like "a young stallion."

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 07:53 IST
Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI
Prince Harry, whose explosive memoir 'Spare' is set to release on January 10, in it, has claimed that he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, to an older woman who treated him like "a young stallion." According to Fox News, an American news outlet, the memoir has already been available for sale in Spain, where several outlets obtained a Spanish-language copy.

In it, the Duke of Sussex reveals that the open-air tryst occurred when he was a student at Eton in 2001. He would have been 17 at the time. As quoted by Page Six, Harry wrote, "Inglorious episode... She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion."

"Among the many things about it that were wrong. It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub," he continued. Even though Harry didn't identify the mystery woman; for years it was suspected that he lost his virginity to Elizabeth Hurley, who is 19 years older than him. However, she has vehemently denied the speculation.

Actor Catherine Ommanney claimed in November that she had a month-long-fling with Harry when she was 21. But the title of Duchess of Sussex was secured by Meghan Markle when she married Harry in 2018. As per Fox News, the sexual encounter wasn't the only memory the father of two recalls from his partying years. In the book, Harry says he took cocaine several times at age 17 in order "to feel" and "to be different."

The outlet reported that he also acknowledged using cannabis and magic mushrooms, which made him hallucinate that a toilet was talking to him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

