Nimisha Parekh, Co-Founder of MehndiCultr Gujarat, created a unique "Beauty in Binary"

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 6: Renowned mehndi artist from Surat, Gujarat Ms Nimisha Parekh, who has been doing professional mehndi for over 30 years, has taken the art to all new heights. She has made many new innovations in this field, and Instead of creating trending and traditional mehndi designs, Nimisha Parekh, Co-Founder of MehndiCultr, she has introduced concept-based mehndi. Nimisha Parekh recently gave a unique mehndi to an NRI bride on the 'Beauty in Binary' concept. Ami Patel, who came to Surat from America for marriage, is associated with the computer field, and her future husband is also a software engineer. Thus she thought of the mehndi that connects the professions of both of them, and finally, he gave a beautiful mehndi to the bride in the language of computers, i.e. binary language. For that, she first acquired knowledge about binary language herself and then converted that language into art. Nimisha Parekh converted Ami Patel's emotions and some of the special dates of her life into the binary language and gave it the form of beautiful Mehndi. As we know, the binary language operates on '0' and '1'. Nimisha Parekh created a beautiful message through this code and weaved it beautifully in henna. Thus connecting the mehndi culture and art with the world of technology. She has so far introduced Warli art and Tamil Nadu's ancient culture Sikku Kolam art into Mehndi and made it famous worldwide. She taught this innovation in mehndi to aspiring artists at a mehndi conference in the US. She always tries to do something unique and create mini trends in her art instead of putting on trendy mehndi. She creates customized mehndi to make this biggest day of the bride memorable, which keeps this special moment in people's memories for years. Nimisha creates not only new concepts through mehndi but also employs many women through this art. They create a beautiful combination of science and culture by putting mehndi on a pregnant woman's belly and educating pregnant women about the benefits of applying mehndi on the belly. She wants to promote this art not just for style or status symbol but to represent culture.

