Check out how Twitter reacted to Liam Payne's latest pics from beach outing

Pop singer Liam Payne has set the internet ablaze with his pictures from a recent beach outing. The 'Stack It Up' singer took to his Instagram stories to share a bunch of images wearing nothing but a black trunk and a golden-coloured wristwatch.

In the second image, the British singer is seen making a quirky facial expression as his hand is held by a girl, who fans speculate is his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. "Let's keep the storm distant," he wrote alongside the image.

A third image, which has since been deleted from Liam's Instagram stories, was explicit in nature. "Fun in the sun can't believe how lucky I am Thank You," he wrote alongside that image.

The internet was set ablaze by the posts, with netizens having some interesting reactions to the shirtless images of the former 'One Direction' member. "tweeted the name liam payne and have a bunch of children in my notifs," a user wrote.

"I really shouldn't have gone and found out why liam payne is trending lmfaoo," another user wrote. Yet another user wrote, "i don't think liam payne knows what Shame is'.

Meanwhile, another user exclaimed in caps, 'CAN A CHECK "LIAM PAYNE CONTROVERSY" OFF MY 2023 PREDICTIONS CUZ I FEEL LIKE THAT HAPPENS ON A DAILY BASIS'. On the work front, Liam's last song, 'Sunshine' was released as part of the soundtrack of the animated film 'Ron's Gone Wrong' in 2021. Earlier in 2019 he released his first album 'LP1'.

He was part of the British boyband 'One Direction' with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, before the group embarked on an infinite hiatus in 2016. (ANI)

