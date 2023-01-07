Left Menu

Kalamandir Jewellers presents Saj Dhaj Ke bridal jewellery for auspicious beginnings

Saj Dhaj Ke is an exclusive and unmatched jewellery range that is sure to make the bride stand out on her special day and also add charm and glow to her family members, marking a perfect start to auspicious new beginnings and creating memories for a lifetime.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 07-01-2023 14:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 14:49 IST
Kalamandir Jewellers presents Saj Dhaj Ke bridal jewellery for auspicious beginnings
  • Country:
  • India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 07: India’s leading jewellery retailer Kalamandir Jewellers has launched Saj Dhaj Ke, a complete range of exquisite head-to-toe jewellery that is sure to add sparkle to every bride’s look on a special day. Combining modernity and tradition, Saj Dhaj Ke’s stunning designs redefine regalia and grandeur and are the perfect choice for making a style statement on the big day. “Over the last 36 years, Kalamandir Jewellers has carved out a special place in the hearts of customers with unmatched designs and world-class craftsmanship. When love and skill come together, a masterpiece is born, and this is how we conceived and created Saj Dhaj Ke, an exquisite range of wedding jewellery for the once-in-a-lifetime occasion,” said Milan Shah of Kalamandir Jewellers. As she embarks on a new and beautiful phase of her life, every bride wants to look gorgeous on her wedding day. Despite being caught in a whirlpool of emotions, every parent dreams that their daughter should look heavenly on her big day. Saj Dhaj Ke is a humble attempt at Kalamandir Jewellers to match the imagination of its esteemed customers. Saj Dhaj Ke is an exclusive and unmatched jewellery range that is sure to make the bride stand out on her special day and also add charm and glow to her family members, marking a perfect start to auspicious new beginnings and creating memories for a lifetime. Kalamandir has jewellery for all generations and all occasions and is the jewellery destination of choice for every member of the family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023