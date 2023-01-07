Babil pays poetic tribute to father Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary

Babil Khan on Saturday shared a poetic note to mark his father Irrfan Khan's 56th birth anniversary and remembered the late actor's endearing laugh. Irrfan, known for his work in critically-acclaimed films such as ''Maqbool'' (2003), ''The Namesake'' (2006), ''Life in a ...Metro'' (2007) and ''The Lunchbox'' (2013), died from a rare form of cancer in April 2020.

Son of the late star and producer Sutapa Sikdar, Babil posted the note on his Instagram page alongside his childhood photographs with his father.

''Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that's okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don't think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here,'' he wrote.

Babil made his acting debut with the Netflix movie ''Qala'', which premiered on the streaming platform in December. Next, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films' maiden web series ''The Railway Men'', billed as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

