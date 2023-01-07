Left Menu

Babil pays poetic tribute to father Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary

Irrfan, known for his work in critically-acclaimed films such as Maqbool 2003, The Namesake 2006, Life in a ...Metro 2007 and The Lunchbox 2013, died from a rare form of cancer in April 2020.Son of the late star and producer Sutapa Sikdar, Babil posted the note on his Instagram page alongside his childhood photographs with his father.Questions keep me up at night.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:27 IST
Babil pays poetic tribute to father Irrfan Khan on birth anniversary
Late actor Irrfan Khan (file) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Babil Khan on Saturday shared a poetic note to mark his father Irrfan Khan's 56th birth anniversary and remembered the late actor's endearing laugh. Irrfan, known for his work in critically-acclaimed films such as ''Maqbool'' (2003), ''The Namesake'' (2006), ''Life in a ...Metro'' (2007) and ''The Lunchbox'' (2013), died from a rare form of cancer in April 2020.

Son of the late star and producer Sutapa Sikdar, Babil posted the note on his Instagram page alongside his childhood photographs with his father.

''Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that's okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don't think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here,'' he wrote.

Babil made his acting debut with the Netflix movie ''Qala'', which premiered on the streaming platform in December. Next, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films' maiden web series ''The Railway Men'', billed as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023