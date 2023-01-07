Left Menu

Tunisha Sharma death: Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing adjourned till Jan 9

She also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion.Seeking relief for Khan, Khans counsels Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai told the court the 28-year-old actor has already been in jail for 14 days.After hearing both sides, the court kept the hearing on January 9.Tunisha 21, who acted in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district on December 24.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 07-01-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:42 IST
Tunisha Sharma death: Actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea hearing adjourned till Jan 9
Tunisha Sharma. (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday adjourned till January 9 the hearing of the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-star Tunisha Sharma.

The court deferred the hearing after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police submitted they had not been able to record the statement of Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma as she was busy with post-death rituals and sought time till January 13 to put up their stand on Khan's bail application.

Vanita Sharma was not present in the court on Saturday.

Earlier, she had alleged her daughter's death could be a case of murder. She also accused Khan and his family of trying to force her daughter to change her religion.

Seeking relief for Khan, Khan's counsels Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai told the court the 28-year-old actor has already been in jail for 14 days.

After hearing both sides, the court kept the hearing on January 9.

Tunisha (21), who acted in the show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the serial near Vasai in Palghar district on December 24. Khan was arrested the next for alleged abetment. He is currently lodged in a Thane jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023