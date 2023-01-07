Left Menu

Not easy to be in film industry, feel blessed for love: Nayanthara

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:36 IST
South star Nayanthara credits audiences' love for her long successful innings in the film industry.

The 38-year-old actor, who has worked across various languages in her career of almost two decades, said her journey in cinema hasn't been a cakewalk but all the ups and downs have taught her a lot. ''There is so much that I have learnt, so much that I have gone through, but it is all been nice. Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases (I have been through), everything is good now. It is all a learning experience.

''It is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but the audience and God has been kind to me. I feel blessed. I don’t know how to put the whole thing together (in words),'' Nayanthara told PTI in an interview.

The actor made her debut in 2003 with Malayalam film “Manassinakkare”. Over the years, she ventured into other movie industries -- Tamil with “Ayya” (2005), Telugu with “Lakshmi” (2006) and Kannada with “Super” (2010).

This year, she will making foray in Hindi cinema with Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India movie “Jawan”.

But her primary aim has always been to entertain the audience with good stories, the actor-producer said.

Nayanthara and her filmmaker husband Vignesh Shivan launched their production banner Rowdy Pictures in 2021 and have backed critically-acclaimed movies such as “Koozhangal”, “Netrikann” and “Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal” among others.

“My only thing is to try and make good films, whether it is us producing or buying the film or me acting in a film. We want good films to reach the audience. For me, it is always about providing good content and making decent films,” the actor said.

Known for her performances in films such “Sri Rama Rajyam”, “Chandramukhi”, “Ghajini”, “Raja Rani”, “Aramm”, “Iru Mugan”, and “Netrikann”, Nayanthara believes a good film always strikes a chord with the audience. “If you are honest to your craft, if you do your work well, it works. The audience connects with you, they fall in love with you, they celebrate you, which becomes the biggest joy of life,” she added.

Nayanthara latest release is Tamil horror movie ''Connect''. Next in pipeline is director Atlee's “Jawan” and an untitled film with Zee Studios, which will be directed by Nilesh Krishnaa of “Shimmgga” fame.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

