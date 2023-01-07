Left Menu

RSS does not seek to create pressure group through its volunteers: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said his organization produces volunteers who can contribute to the country in many fields but does not seek to create any pressure group through them.He was speaking at a public meeting organised by the RSS here.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:24 IST
RSS does not seek to create pressure group through its volunteers: Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said his organization produces volunteers who can contribute to the country in many fields but does not seek to create any ''pressure group'' through them.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised by the RSS here. RSS Swayamsevaks (volunteers) are involved in various social causes at their individual level but that does not mean that the Sangh is a “service organization,'' he said.

“Whatever Swayamsevaks do, it is in their individual capacity. The Sangh has given them the thought, due to which they work wherever work is needed. They have mastered the art of taking along everyone, that is why they lead society,” Bhagwat said. ''This is how volunteers are moulded, they are not moulded to create any influential pressure group in the country. The Sangh wants to unite the whole country,'' he added.

The RSS chief also said that it is in the world's interest that India becomes a strong country. There were various (political and social) experiments in the last 2,000 years but now the world wants India to show the way, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023