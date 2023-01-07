Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine: Rohit Shetty shares update after on set injury

Left Menu

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday said he got injured while shooting a car action sequence on the sets of his debut series Indian Police Force and is absolutely fine now.The 48-year-old director revealed he got stitches on two fingers but soon resumed working on the Sidharth Malhotra-led show, currently being filmed in Hyderabad.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 19:43 IST
Earlier in the day, the director's spokesperson said Shetty suffered a minor injury, which was immediately treated by the doctors. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday said he got injured while shooting a car action sequence on the sets of his debut series ''Indian Police Force'' and is ''absolutely fine'' now.

The 48-year-old director revealed he got stitches on two fingers but soon resumed working on the Sidharth Malhotra-led show, currently being filmed in Hyderabad. ''Another car topple... But this time with stitches on two fingers... Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine... Thank you so much for your love and concern... Shooting Indian Police Force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad,'' the filmmaker posted on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, the director's spokesperson said Shetty suffered a minor injury, which was immediately treated by the doctors.

''Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident,'' the statement read.

Directed and produced by Shetty, ''Indian Police Force'' hails from streaming service Prime Video. It also stars Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and others.

