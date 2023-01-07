Kangana Ranaut reveals 'Emergency' is a musical drama says, "Might have longest song ever"

Actor and producer Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, revealed that her upcoming period film 'Emergency' is going to be a musical drama and might have the longest song ever. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture from the film sets which she captioned, "Choreographer on set today...director can take it easy ha ha...by the way we have 5 songs in #emergency it's a musical drama. I don't know why people don't expect songs in Emergency...I Love music, I might just have the longest song ever above 10 mins...For interval block...and great music."

'Emergency' marks Kangana Ranaut's first solo directorial project. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. She will be next seen in director Sarwesh Mewara's 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air force pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty. (ANI)

