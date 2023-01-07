Left Menu

'Aftersun' actor Paul Mescal set to star in Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' sequel

'Aftersun' actor Ridley Scott always stated that he would return to the Colosseum to continue the story of his blockbuster epic Gladiator, and it looks like we are getting close to having that wish granted. And he is ready to enter the arena...

'Aftersun' actor Ridley Scott always stated that he would return to the Colosseum to continue the story of his blockbuster epic Gladiator, and it looks like we are getting close to having that wish granted. And he is ready to enter the arena... According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the "Aftersun" and "Normal People" star is in talks to star in Ridley Scott's widely anticipated follow-up to "Gladiator," the 2000 epic that launched Russell Crowe to stardom and later won an Oscar for best picture. Mescal won't be donning Crowe's toga, yet the movie isn't a prequel. Maximus, played by Crowe, died in the Colosseum defending the Republic; this is only a spoiler if you somehow missed the numerous cable TV reruns of "Gladiator" and detest being amused. Instead, Mescal will take on the role of Lucius, Lucilla's son (played by Connie Nielsen in the original film).

With this endeavour, Scott is expected to return to the realm of swords and sandals. Along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment's Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher, he will produce the film. The screenplay was penned by David Scarpa. The film will be created by Paramount. The right to co-produce the film after it has been established belongs to Universal, which supported the previous film alongside DreamWorks. Mescal has been earning Oscar buzz for his performance as a troubled father in "Aftersun," and he captivated viewers in "Normal People" as a smart college student. He was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in that show. Both Garth Davis' "Foe" with Saoirse Ronan and Andrew Scott's "Strangers" will include Mescal in the lead roles. Before he ventures back to Rome, Scott is directing "Napoleon," which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French despot. (ANI)

